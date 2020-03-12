Noon, March 12 campus update

中文 Chinese | Español | Hmoob | नेपाली Nepali | བོད་སྐད Tibetan

As the situation surrounding the spread of COVID-19 continues to rapidly change, UW-Madison has the following updates:

As of noon today, University Health Services is reporting there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus.

Both undergraduate and graduate students must be ready to resume their studies on March 23. At that time, the UW will begin to provide classes through alternate delivery. Students will be expected to participate in the classes through alternate delivery. More information will be provided by instructors. Those students who may not have online access at their permanent home may stay on campus to ensure they will be able to participate in classes – undergraduates who live in residence halls should contact University Housing to arrange this.

Graduate students conducting research should contact their faculty advisors for further guidance. Since the campus is open, most research will continue.

Due to the seriousness of this outbreak, UW-Madison encourages faculty and staff to reconsider all non-essential personal travel during the spring break. There is a risk that you may face a higher risk of infection, significant delays returning and personal expense, and/or the requirement to self-quarantine.

Additional employment information from the Office of Human Resources will be issued soon.

More detailed information on instruction, research, events, travel, employment, and other topics is available on the COVID-19 website; please check it regularly for updates.

If you have questions that aren’t covered on the site’s FAQ, reply to this message at chancellor@wisc.edu or call 608-263-2400. Please know that this continues to be a rapidly changing situation that we are monitoring. Additional campus updates will be shared via email, the website and social media.