UW–Madison responds to employee diagnosed with COVID-19

University officials are cooperating fully with Public Health Madison & Dane County and other public health officials regarding a university employee who works in the School of Veterinary Medicine building who was diagnosed with novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

The employee recently traveled to a country with widespread transmission of coronavirus. This employee is currently isolated at home. Due to privacy concerns, we are not releasing more information about this individual. This person will remain at home until authorized by Public Health to return to normal activities.

Public Health will be identifying close contacts. These individuals will be asked to do daily symptom and temperature checks and isolate themselves.

Non-essential employees in the building are being directed to return home this afternoon and to self-monitor for symptoms. University officials are working closely with Public Health Madison & Dane County to determine what ongoing actions may need to be taken.