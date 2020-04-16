UW-Madison statement on April 16 Board of Regents Executive Committee

Across every department and division, each University of Wisconsin-Madison employee contributes to our mission of teaching, research and outreach. We deeply value the work of our faculty and staff, along with the flexibility and creativity they’ve employed to keep the university running during this period.

In these uncertain times, we have taken significant steps to support our employees, such as extending COVID-related paid leave until May 1 for employees not working on-site during the pandemic and who are not able to work remotely.

As the need for limited operations and social distancing continues, UW-Madison — like every state agency and private business — is faced with tough decisions. The Board has requested we draft a furlough policy for UW-Madison, to use if needed.

In the coming days, we will examine options available to us based on the Board’s actions that will help us manage this crisis in a fiscally responsible way while supporting our employees as best we can. We expect to announce further HR guidance by the end of April.